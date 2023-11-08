  

Shehnaaz Gill shares pics from mountain vacation

Noor Fatima
12:30 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Bollywood diva, Shehnaaz Gill, whose ascent to stardom from Bigg Boss 14 and securing a prominent role alongside Salman Khan in her debut film, is tracing back to her roots by connecting with mother nature.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star propelled into overnight stardom for her effervescent personality and striking resemblance with Katrina Kaif, all that helped her secure her position as the it girl of the era. But Gill is so much more than a pretty face and a bubbly person! 

Gill is an acclaimed Indian Punjabi cinema's actress who has many prominent projects under her belt — before she ventured into B-Town. The Daaka star's happy-go-lucky has made her one of the most sought after faces in the entire industry and helped her secure 16 million followers across multiple social media platforms.

Despite her grandeur, the Honsla Rakh diva has been nothing but sweet and humble with her fans and keeps them updated with developments in her private and professional life.

After the roaring success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and her multiple other successful ventures, Gill decided to visit the mountains and get in touch with nature.

The Habit star revealed how she is “evolving” as a person and related it to “mother Earth's” evolutionary process.

“Evolving in sync with mother earth,” she wrote in the caption and shared a carousel of candid moments from her trip to the mountains.

On the work front, Gill has appeared in multiple music videos, hosts her own talk show titled Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill, appeared opposite Salman Khan-Pooja Hedge led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's produced Thank You for Coming.

Shehnaaz Gill paints the town red in latest pictures

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

