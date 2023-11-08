Palestinian-American lawmaker in US Congress Rashida Tlaib silenced for calling out Israel over Gaza war

WASHINGTON – Democratic Representative and an outspoken activist Rashida Tlaib has been silenced for speaking against the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza.

The only Palestinian-American lawmaker in Congress, bears the brunt for speaking out agaisnt Israel atrocities and Washington blatant support for Jewish forces that gave Israel license to kill Palestinians.

To counter her stance, US House of Rep. voted to censure Rashida Tlaib. In a late night voting late Tuesday night, the House passed a censure resolution put forward by another representative Richard McCormick who blamed Rashida of promoting false narratives.

Nearly two dozen Democrats voted alongside Republicans to censure Rashida.

Meanwhile, Rashida said she was only Palestinian American serving in Congress, and her perspective is needed here now more than ever. She however mentioned not be allow anyone to silence anyone to distort her words.

Several countries have recalled their ambassadors from Israel, to lend support for Palestinians while Jewish forces continued bombardment on the Gaza Strip for more than a month.

Amid the catastrophic situation in enclave, Pakistan and several other countries called on international community to meidate and stop Israeli aggression.