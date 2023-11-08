  

Ushna Shah stuns in latest designer collection

Noor Fatima
12:45 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
Ushna Shah
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Ushna Shah, has served looks once again! The Habs famed star, who keeps the audience on its toes with her impeccable acting prowess and undeniable charisma on the ramp and photoshoots, is an all rounder in the entertainment industry, courtesy to her unlimited talent. 

Shah recently served as a muse for a local Pakistani clothing brand. The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star raised the pinnacle of elegance with her ethereal beauty and chiseled features that add an oomph factor to her already stellar personality.

In one of the promotional reels, the star strutted in a lilac colored gown with strappy detailed back and a heavily embellished bottom paired with a light weight dupatta to add a ounce of desi factor. Shah looked no less than real-life desi Rapunzel with her dewy makeup and sleek bun hairdo. The star complemented the looked with statement earrings.

In another reel, the Bashar Momin star rocked a black lehenga choli with embroidered sequin details on the blouse, lehenga and dupatta. Shah opted for a statement choker with the dress to accentuate its elegance.

In an Instagram post, Shah shared photos from the shoot and stated, ”Step into the allure of 'Barasti' budget friendly festive collection” adding that the line helps “elegance and budget-friendliness unite, creating the ideal collection for the upcoming festivities. Each resplendent in beautiful, unique colours, and embellished with exquisite tilla and sequin work.”

“Launching Soon,” she shared.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

