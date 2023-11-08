Ushna Shah stuns in latest designer collection

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Ushna Shah, has served looks once again! The Habs famed star, who keeps the audience on its toes with her impeccable acting prowess and undeniable charisma on the ramp and photoshoots, is an all rounder in the entertainment industry, courtesy to her unlimited talent.
Shah recently served as a muse for a local Pakistani clothing brand. The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star raised the pinnacle of elegance with her ethereal beauty and chiseled features that add an oomph factor to her already stellar personality.
In one of the promotional reels, the star strutted in a lilac colored gown with strappy detailed back and a heavily embellished bottom paired with a light weight dupatta to add a ounce of desi factor. Shah looked no less than real-life desi Rapunzel with her dewy makeup and sleek bun hairdo. The star complemented the looked with statement earrings.
In another reel, the Bashar Momin star rocked a black lehenga choli with embroidered sequin details on the blouse, lehenga and dupatta. Shah opted for a statement choker with the dress to accentuate its elegance.
In an Instagram post, Shah shared photos from the shoot and stated, ”Step into the allure of 'Barasti' budget friendly festive collection” adding that the line helps “elegance and budget-friendliness unite, creating the ideal collection for the upcoming festivities. Each resplendent in beautiful, unique colours, and embellished with exquisite tilla and sequin work.”
“Launching Soon,” she shared.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.
Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.6
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.65
|764.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.26
|39.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.66
|930.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.36
|61.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.95
|746.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.16
|78.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.17
|319.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.
A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
