Honda CG 125 2024 model price in Pakistan November update

Pakistan has witnessed high demand for Honda bikes for a very long time despite the presence of many local brands, and over time, Honda CG125 remained the brand that remained the undisputed King of roads.

Honda CG 125, the famous two-wheeler known for its macho looks, is a trusted name in the Pakistani market as the masses prefer it for daily commutes, despite its price soaring up several times, and still there is no major update in features or iconic frame.

The Japanese auto giant prolonged its tradition of rolling out a new model of Honda CG125, with new stickers but claimed around 77 improvements in the engine and 42 in the frame.

Atlas Honda claimed increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.

Last month, several automakers reduced vehicle prices, with KIA, and MG leading among companies who are planning to pass on relief to Pakistanis as prices of cars, and bikes skyrocketed in recent times.

Honda 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

It was reported that Atlas Honda slashed its bike prices after rupee's appreciation. Unverified reports claimed that price of the Honda CG125 Gold variant was slashed by a staggering Rs38,500, and the Honda 125 regular model price came down by Rs33,500.

Atlas Honda later turned down reports about revised rates.

Pakistan's largest bike manufacturer Atlas Honda also shared a new list of prices for the Honda CD70, and other models. As per the latest list, the Honda CG 125 is available at a price of Rs234,900 while the Gold/Self-start edition costs 282,900.