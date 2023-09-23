Honda CG 125 2024 zero markup installment plan

Honda CG 125 2024 model remained under the limelight as the Japanese automaker introduced the latest model with several tweaks and new color designs.

To satisfy buyers, Honda claimed increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.

As companies jacked up bike prices several times, Pakistanis are having hard times in wake of soaring prices while demand for Honda two-wheelers has not been affected.

One of Honda’s most selling models is Honda CG125 which holds a reputation for its build quality and resale value. Most people used Honda CG 125 as a daily ride and two-wheeler with a powerful engine and good build quality shares a considerable market.

Amid record high prices, several companies collaborated with commercial banks and offered easy installment plans. The automaker offered easy installment plans with Bank Alfalah, MCB, and other banks, for easy installment plans.

Honda CG 125 2024 Installment plans

12-Month Installment Plan

24-Month Installment Plan

36-Month Installment Plan

Pre-requisites to apply for Honda CG125 leasing