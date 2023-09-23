Search

Farhan Saeed and The Colony join forces for 'Kadi Kadi' dance spectacle

Maheen Khawaja
02:19 PM | 23 Sep, 2023
The legendary maestro, Farhan Saeed, celebrated for his timeless classic 'Sajni,' is poised to set the music scene ablaze once again. 

In a bid to treat his dedicated fan base to an unforgettable experience, the multi-talented artist has teamed up with the incredibly talented Malick for a mesmerizing performance that's set to redefine the standards of music videos.

One of the standout features of this video is undoubtedly the meticulously choreographed dance routine. Every move, every step, and every gesture has been crafted to perfection, showcasing the true genius of the Sway Talent agency and its collaboration with the artist. The choreography flows seamlessly with the rhythm of the music, creating an electric synergy that's nothing short of hypnotic.

From synchronized group sequences to Malick's solo moments, every frame is a testament to the dedication and precision of the dancers and choreographers involved. It's not just a dance; it's a mesmerizing display of artistry that captivates the audience from start to finish.

The 'Kadi Kadi' music video is a visual masterpiece in its own right. Every frame bursts with vibrant, eye-popping colours that draw viewers into a world of aesthetic brilliance. The use of colours in the video is nothing short of genius, creating a visual symphony that complements the music impeccably.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a snippet of the dance with the caption "Thank you for making ‘Kadi Kadi’ a success! A gift for my family ❤️ Love you"

Here's a look at the full video:

In a matter of mere hours, the video amassed thousands of enthusiastic likes.

Furthermore, the official music video has now achieved an impressive milestone, clocking in at a remarkable 3 million views on YouTube.

