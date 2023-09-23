Farhan Saeed and The Colony join forces for 'Kadi Kadi' dance spectacle

The legendary maestro, Farhan Saeed, celebrated for his timeless classic 'Sajni,' is poised to set the music scene ablaze once again.
In a bid to treat his dedicated fan base to an unforgettable experience, the multi-talented artist has teamed up with the incredibly talented Malick for a mesmerizing performance that's set to redefine the standards of music videos.
One of the standout features of this video is undoubtedly the meticulously choreographed dance routine. Every move, every step, and every gesture has been crafted to perfection, showcasing the true genius of the Sway Talent agency and its collaboration with the artist. The choreography flows seamlessly with the rhythm of the music, creating an electric synergy that's nothing short of hypnotic.
From synchronized group sequences to Malick's solo moments, every frame is a testament to the dedication and precision of the dancers and choreographers involved. It's not just a dance; it's a mesmerizing display of artistry that captivates the audience from start to finish.
The 'Kadi Kadi' music video is a visual masterpiece in its own right. Every frame bursts with vibrant, eye-popping colours that draw viewers into a world of aesthetic brilliance. The use of colours in the video is nothing short of genius, creating a visual symphony that complements the music impeccably.
Taking to Instagram, he shared a snippet of the dance with the caption "Thank you for making ‘Kadi Kadi’ a success! A gift for my family ❤️ Love you"
Here's a look at the full video:
In a matter of mere hours, the video amassed thousands of enthusiastic likes.
Furthermore, the official music video has now achieved an impressive milestone, clocking in at a remarkable 3 million views on YouTube.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
