Pakistan Navy chief attends International Seapower Symposium 2023 in USA

KARACHI – Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi attended 25th International Seapower Symposium-2023 (ISS-25) held at US Naval War College Newport, USA.

The event involved panel discussions on issues related to common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation.

The Pakistan Navy chief also held bilateral meetings and interactions with senior International Naval dignitaries from Spain, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.

Amjad Khan Niazi briefed the participants on Maritime Perspective of Pakistan with special focus on its contributions to regional maritime security.

He said Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol, which is aimed to shoulder international obligations for safe and secure maritime environment in the region.