Pakistan’s EDUCAST set to launch ‘first of its kind’ telehealth initiative in Sudan 

KARACHI – EDUCAST, a Pakistani telehealth platform, is set to launch ‘first of its kind’ mobile telemedicine operations to provide medical support to war-ravaged Sudan.
The Karachi-based EDUCAST has always caused an impact in healthcare division by using its innovative cutting-edge technology. With rich experience in tele-health initiatives, Educast stand out in seeking new ventures in eHealth Services. Currently Educast is working with several global reputed organizations for serving society with best healthcare solutions and minimizing healthcare hazards.
EdUCAST's founder Abdullah Butt said the project would be launched in Sudan within a month, adding that it will also offer assistance to healthcare officials of the country.
The Pakistani startup has signed an agreement in July with the Building Foundation for Development (BFD), a non-profit governmental organization with its headquarter in Yemen.
The Science and Technology Innovation Department of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank is providing support to execute the project in Sundan, which has been suffering for mover five months due to a conflict between country’s army and paramilitary group.
The war has damaged the country’s health care sector as there are continuous attacks on health care as 70 to 80 percent of hospitals in the conflict-hit states are out of service.
Butt said that it was the first of its kind telehealth service to be provided by any Pakistani company in war-hit states. He said initial work in this regard has been completed.
It will establish a network of mobile telehealth units in Sudan to provide universal coverage and access to safe and effective mother and child health and other emergency related services, according to Arab news.
The EDUCAST founder said that the telehealth education and clinical support will be provided at five medical teaching hospitals in Sudan to train up to 1,000 local doctors through in-person and online training.
