Search

SportsWorld

Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi attire, wields sword in national day’s video

Web Desk
04:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi attire, wields sword in national day’s video
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

JEDDAH – Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the National Day of Saudi Arabia by wearing traditional dress of the kingdom. 

People in Saudi Arabia are marking the 93rd national day on Saturday, September 23. Authorities have planned to hold military parades, an arms exhibition and other activities in different cities. 

The Saudi Al-Nassr Football Club, which Ronaldo is captaining its team, released a video on the account of the national day on social media platform X. 

The video featured Ronaldo, Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, and their Al-Nassr teammates as they are performing the tradition dance with swords. 

The Portugal great can also be seen wearing Saudi attired and wielding a sword as he joined the celebrations in the video. 

In December 2022, Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club team Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half years contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian Football club Al Nassr after quitting Man United

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:21 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Pakistani chef wins big at Saudi Arabia Int'l Chef Competition

03:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today – 17 September 2023

10:20 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

UAE's deputy PM shares video showing Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir ...

07:36 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Saudi Arabia announces dress code for women Umrah pilgrims 

10:41 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Video: Casualties feared as aircraft crashes in India

08:59 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Saudi Arabia executes two army officers for treason

Advertisement

Latest

07:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Superior University Lahore admissions open for Fall 2023

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 23 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 23, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 23 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: