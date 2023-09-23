Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi attire, wields sword in national day’s video

JEDDAH – Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the National Day of Saudi Arabia by wearing traditional dress of the kingdom.

People in Saudi Arabia are marking the 93rd national day on Saturday, September 23. Authorities have planned to hold military parades, an arms exhibition and other activities in different cities.

The Saudi Al-Nassr Football Club, which Ronaldo is captaining its team, released a video on the account of the national day on social media platform X.

The video featured Ronaldo, Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, and their Al-Nassr teammates as they are performing the tradition dance with swords.

All together ✊

For one flag ????????



" We Dream, and Achieve ???? " pic.twitter.com/r6ra5azFqA — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 21, 2023

The Portugal great can also be seen wearing Saudi attired and wielding a sword as he joined the celebrations in the video.

In December 2022, Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club team Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half years contract.