Search

World

Gaza war: ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

Web Desk
05:14 PM | 20 May, 2024
Gaza war: ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

The International Criminal Court (ICC)’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan has sought arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and top leaders from Hamas for war crimes committed in Gaza strip and Israel.

Speaking of the Israeli actions, Khan said, “the effects of the use of starvation as a method of warfare, together with other attacks and collective punishment against the civilian population of Gaza are acute, visible and widely known. ... They include malnutrition, dehydration, profound suffering and an increasing number of deaths among the Palestinian population, including babies, other children, and women.”

The prosecutor stated that the application also sought arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and two other prominent Hamas figures – Mohammed Deif, leader of the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades – on charges of "extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape, and sexual assault in detention." 

The applications, which will be reviewed by a panel of judges to determine if arrest warrants should be issued, target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif (leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades), and Ismail Haniyeh (the political leader of Hamas). 

This decision is unprecedented, marking the first time the ICC has targeted a national leader from a close US ally, putting Netanyahu in a situation similar to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has an ICC arrest warrant related to the Ukraine war. 

The ICC judges will now examine Khan's applications for these arrest warrants.

Clashes in Tel Aviv as tens of thousands hit Israeli streets, demanding Netanyahu’s resignation

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

05:14 PM | 20 May, 2024

Gaza war: ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel PM ...

02:57 PM | 20 May, 2024

Bodour Al Qasimi leads Kalimat Foundation donation visit in Greece, ...

02:39 PM | 20 May, 2024

Bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, others shifted to Tabriz ...

12:19 PM | 20 May, 2024

World leaders mourn tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi

10:14 AM | 20 May, 2024

Mohammad Mokhber: Meet Iran's new interim President after tragic ...

09:28 AM | 20 May, 2024

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World

08:46 AM | 20 May, 2024

Iranian President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in plane crash

10:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil ...

08:34 PM | 19 May, 2024

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in ...

09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

11:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

Israeli bombing forced 800,000 Palestinians to flee Rafah, says UNRWA ...

10:29 PM | 17 May, 2024

Israeli army reports 'fiercest' fighting in Gaza since Oct 7

Advertisement

Latest

05:43 PM | 20 May, 2024

Punjab Civil Secretariat’s record room catches fire

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 20 May, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: