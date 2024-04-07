Search

Clashes in Tel Aviv as tens of thousands hit Israeli streets, demanding Netanyahu’s resignation

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 7 Apr, 2024
Clashes in Tel Aviv as tens of thousands hit Israeli streets, demanding Netanyahu’s resignation
Israeli law enforcers engaged in clashes with thousands of protesters who took to the streets, demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protestors engaged in assault with Israeli police, who responded with teargas rounds, baton charge and arrests. Agitators were joined by families of hostages held in Gaza.

Protesters expressed their anger with Netanyahu’s government's incapability to free over a hundred hostages held by Hamas fighters.

A former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) general earlier criticized Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a fool and suggesting that Tel Aviv people would benefit from his departure.

Some protesters called for freedom from Netanyahu and other politicians. Bonfires were lit along the route as protesters marched toward Begin Street, a major road in Tel Aviv.

Reports of a car ramming into people have surfaced, but the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified. Tens of thousands of people have reportedly participated in protests across Israel, demanding an early general election.

Protestors also called for truce in Gaza as over 33,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed during Jewish forces offensive in Gaza since October last year.

