President Zardari calls for strengthening Pak-Turkiye ties in phone call with Erdogan

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Zardari and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephonic conversation and both sides vowed to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, and reaffirmed commitment to work together to promote cooperation.

President Zardari also felicitated Turkish President on Eid-ul-Fitr and invited him to visit Pakistan, besides expressing his best wishes for the Turkish people.

Islamabad and Ankara historically shared strong diplomatic, cultural, and military ties. The relationship between two sides is brotherly due to their shared religious and cultural values.