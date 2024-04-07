Solar Panel prices see big drop in Pakistan, Check latest rates here

LAHORE – The prices of solar panels saw major price changes ahead of summer season in Pakistan.
With a significant drop in rates, solar panels have become affordable due to increased production by Chinese companies, leading to a surplus of panels in local and global markets.
Amid the arrival of low-cost Chinese solar panels, US and European manufacturers are facing big competition.
International Energy Agency predicts global solar panel supply to reach 1,100 gigawatts by the end of the year, tripling ongoing demand.
Solar panel prices plummeted in 2023 and are expected to drop another 40 percent in coming days.
With the drop in prices, price of 7-15 kilowatt systems is being sold as low as Rs2lac. Solar panel businesses will also see boom in the coming months as people are paying record prices in utility bills.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.