Bisham attack: ‘Bus transporting Chinese engineers was not bomb-proof’

ISLAMABAD – Chinese workers and their local driver were killed in suicide bomb blast in northwest Pakistan last month, and now investigation reveals that bus in which foreign nationals were travelling was not bullet or bomb-proof.
A fresh report has made eye-opening revelations that the vehicle transporting Chinese engineers was not properly protected against any attacks.
The second investigation report forwarded to the federal government revealed that the bus was not armored against bullets or bombs. It said the commercial vehicle moved down by 300 feet after the blast, while the other bus in the convoy was at least 15 feet away from the targeted one.
Police collected remnants of the car used by the suicide bomber who attacked the convoy.
Investigation also revealed that the suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Bisham was planned in neighboring Afghanistan - a safe haven of TTP and other terror groups.
The joint committee of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has submitted its report to the federal government, indicating that the attack was orchestrated from Afghanistan.
Four individuals believed to have facilitated the Bisham suicide attack have been arrested based on evidence collected from the crime scene.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
