Bisham attack: ‘Bus transporting Chinese engineers was not bomb-proof’

ISLAMABAD – Chinese workers and their local driver were killed in suicide bomb blast in northwest Pakistan last month, and now investigation reveals that bus in which foreign nationals were travelling was not bullet or bomb-proof.

A fresh report has made eye-opening revelations that the vehicle transporting Chinese engineers was not properly protected against any attacks.

The second investigation report forwarded to the federal government revealed that the bus was not armored against bullets or bombs. It said the commercial vehicle moved down by 300 feet after the blast, while the other bus in the convoy was at least 15 feet away from the targeted one.

Police collected remnants of the car used by the suicide bomber who attacked the convoy.

‘Suicide attack on Chinese nationals was planned in Afghanistan’

Investigation also revealed that the suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Bisham was planned in neighboring Afghanistan - a safe haven of TTP and other terror groups.

The joint committee of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has submitted its report to the federal government, indicating that the attack was orchestrated from Afghanistan.

Four individuals believed to have facilitated the Bisham suicide attack have been arrested based on evidence collected from the crime scene.