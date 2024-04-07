Pakistan Railways Eid special trains schedule 2024

Pakistan Railways is operating four special trains for Eidul-Fitr, aiming to assist passengers traveling to their hometowns for the celebration.
Events like Eid in Pakistan saw huge influx of passengers who travel to their native areas to celebrate the event with loved ones.
To facilitate the passengers, the first special train will leave Karachi for Peshawar today on Sunday at 6 pm. The second special train will depart today on Sunday at 10 am.
The third Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on April 8 at 9 pm. Last special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5 pm on April 9.
|Train No.
|Departure City
|Destination City
|Departure Date & Time
|Route
|First Train
|Karachi
|Peshawar
|Sunday, April 7, 6pm
|Karachi - Multan - Faisalabad - Peshawar
|Second Train
|Quetta
|Rawalpindi
|Sunday, April 7, 10am
|Quetta - Rawalpindi
|Third Train
|Karachi
|Lahore
|Monday, April 8, 9pm
|Karachi - Multan - Sahiwal - Lahore
|Fourth Train
|Lahore
|Karachi
|Tuesday, April 9, 5pm
|Lahore - Multan - Sahiwal - Karachi
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
