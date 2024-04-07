Pakistan Railways Eid special trains schedule 2024

Pakistan Railways is operating four special trains for Eidul-Fitr, aiming to assist passengers traveling to their hometowns for the celebration.

Events like Eid in Pakistan saw huge influx of passengers who travel to their native areas to celebrate the event with loved ones.

To facilitate the passengers, the first special train will leave Karachi for Peshawar today on Sunday at 6 pm. The second special train will depart today on Sunday at 10 am.

The third Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on April 8 at 9 pm. Last special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5 pm on April 9.

Eidul Fitr Railways Special Train Schedule