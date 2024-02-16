Pakistan Railways jacks up train fares by two percent

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced an increase in fares of all mail and passenger trains with immediate effect.

The railways administration has issued a notification in this regard, saying the fares of all trains had been jacked up by two percent.

It said the decision had been taken keeping in view the rising diesel prices in the country as keeping the prices unchanged would put additional financial burden on railways.

A day earlier, the caretaker federal government in Pakistan increased the price of petrol and diesel once again on Thursday.

The petrol price was increased by Rs2.73 per litre and the new price is Rs275.62 per litre. The high speed diesel price was increased by Rs8.37 per litre and the new price is Rs288.33 per litre.