Pakistan Railways jacks up train fares by two percent

07:19 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced an increase in fares of all mail and passenger trains with immediate effect.

The railways administration has issued a notification in this regard, saying the fares of all trains had been jacked up by two percent. 

It said the decision had been taken keeping in view the rising diesel prices in the country as keeping the prices unchanged would put additional financial burden on railways. 

A day earlier, the caretaker federal government in Pakistan increased the price of petrol and diesel once again on Thursday.

The petrol price was increased by Rs2.73 per litre and the new price is Rs275.62 per litre. The high speed diesel price was increased by Rs8.37 per litre and the new price is Rs288.33 per litre. 

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.5 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.64
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

