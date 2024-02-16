Pir Pagara sees martial law in Pakistan again as political uncertainty deepens

JAMSHORO – Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) head Pir Pagara has warned of imposition of martial law or emergency in the country amid ongoing post-election confusion in the country.
Pir Pagara was addressing a rally held in Jamshoro against rigging in Feb 8 general elections. He said this judiciary would give cover to the martial law or emergency.
He said if any government is formed in prevailing situation, it would not survive more than eight or ten months.
“You must have noticed that I did not go anywhere during the election and stayed in my house,” he asked the participants of the rally.
He said his friends used to ask him to hold a rally but he refused by saying that it cost millions of rupees. He alleged that the results were made even three months before the election after trade on seats.
Pir Pagara said, “It is the our arm and we can’t even think staying away from it”. He said no one can handle the federal except the army.
“We are sitting with dignity and peace because of the army, our protest is against rigging in the election,” he said, adding that the election results have proved that no leader is of national level as all are just provincial leaders.
He further said that PTI founder Imran Khan was not a thief in his opinion, adding that the former prime minister must have made a mistake in Toshakhana matter.
He warned that inflation would further intensify after this election, diminishing the middle class that actually run the country.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.