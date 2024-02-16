Search

Pir Pagara sees martial law in Pakistan again as political uncertainty deepens

07:41 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Source: Social media

JAMSHORO – Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) head Pir Pagara has warned of imposition of martial law or emergency in the country amid ongoing post-election confusion in the country. 

Pir Pagara was addressing a rally held in Jamshoro against rigging in Feb 8 general elections. He said this judiciary would give cover to the martial law or emergency. 

He said if any government is formed in prevailing situation, it would not survive more than eight or ten months. 

“You must have noticed that I did not go anywhere during the election and stayed in my house,” he asked the participants of the rally. 

He said his friends used to ask him to hold a rally but he refused by saying that it cost millions of rupees. He alleged that the results were made even three months before the election after trade on seats. 

Pir Pagara said, “It is the our arm and we can’t even think staying away from it”. He said no one can handle the federal except the army. 

“We are sitting with dignity and peace because of the army, our protest is against rigging in the election,” he said, adding that the election results have proved that no leader is of national level as all are just provincial leaders.

He further said that PTI founder Imran Khan was not a thief in his opinion, adding that the former prime minister must have made a mistake in Toshakhana matter. 

He warned that inflation would further intensify after this election, diminishing the middle class that actually run the country.

