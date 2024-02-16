Jannat Mirza's sister Sehar embarks on new journey with fun-filled mehndi ceremony

The youngest of the internet-famous Mirza sisters, Sehar, embarks on a new journey in life with a vibrant mehndi ceremony filled with love and laughter. The festive atmosphere was amplified by colourful lehengas, joyous music and the infectious happiness radiating from the sisters themselves.
Beyond the dazzling details, this celebration highlights the strong bond of the Mirza sisters. Despite their online fame, their close-knit nature resonates deeply in their enthusiastic participation in Sehar's pre-wedding festivities. Their support for each other, evident in every joyful dance and shared smile, serves as an inspiration for many.
Sehar, resplendent in a colourful lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, truly embodied the spirit of the occasion.
Take a look at the pictures:
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
