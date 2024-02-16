Jannat Mirza's sister Sehar embarks on new journey with fun-filled mehndi ceremony

The youngest of the internet-famous Mirza sisters, Sehar, embarks on a new journey in life with a vibrant mehndi ceremony filled with love and laughter. The festive atmosphere was amplified by colourful lehengas, joyous music and the infectious happiness radiating from the sisters themselves.

Beyond the dazzling details, this celebration highlights the strong bond of the Mirza sisters. Despite their online fame, their close-knit nature resonates deeply in their enthusiastic participation in Sehar's pre-wedding festivities. Their support for each other, evident in every joyful dance and shared smile, serves as an inspiration for many.

Sehar, resplendent in a colourful lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, truly embodied the spirit of the occasion.

Take a look at the pictures: