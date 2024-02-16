Search

WATCH — Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir share two cents on marriage and love

Noor Fatima
08:49 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Mansha Pasha Jibran Nasir

Pakistani actress, Mansha Pasha, recently made a guest appearance on a podcast show with her husband, Jibran Nasir, and discussed the couple's journey towards a blissful marriage. 

Pasha, who is an acclaimed actress and television presenter, has starred in a number of commercially successful television series and received accolades for her impeccable acting skills. But her professional life isn't the only thing that attracts attention, the Shehr-e-Zaat star's personal life is also a favourite topic for the internet. For Pasha, accepting and sharing experiences is not a big deal as she wishes to use her platform and stardom to influence people. 

In the recent appearance, the actress revealed how she felt marrying her husband, Jibran Nasir, after going through a divorce and shared two cents on society's reaction to divorced women remarrying. Nasir also chimed in and shared his point of view on tying the knot with someone who was previously married.

 Pasha, for the unversed, was married to Asad Farooqi from 2013 until 2018.

The Pani Da Bulbula star explained that each divorce is different and brings different reactions from the involved parties' family members. Although Pasha holds much influence, she remains careful when giving life advices.

On the idea of marrying Nasir and knowing he was the one, the Laal Kabootar star revealed that she was always sure about wanting to settle down with Jibran after the couple started dating.

Nasir, who is a well-respected lawyer and human rights activist by profession, also shared his experience. He emphasized that judging someone for making their choice at a time when you're not a part of their life sounds nonsensical and quite outdated. 

“Everybody has a past whether it be in the form of dating, engagement or marriage so it shouldn't be a big deal. You should focus on the future and the present rather than dwelling in the past,” shared Nasir.

The human rights activist also highlighted that the society is comparatively more rigid and intolerable towards divorced women and added that society has a huge role in shaping an individual's beliefs and morals so to change the pattern, one has to bring forth a change from within.

During a recent guest appearance on the FWhy Podcast, the Chalay Thay Sath star revealed that she began her relationship with Nasir on the internet, which evolved over time, and eventually culminated in marriage.

“We started off as just being friends but then very soon after that from both our sides, there was a mutual liking,” shared the Humsafar star.

“But, you know, I had also gotten out of a difficult relationship, so we didn’t want to jump into it. We wanted to see how we are together,” added the star.

Pasha and Nasir eventually got married in April of 2021. 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

