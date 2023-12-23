Search

Mansha Pasha reveals name of Indian actor she wants to work with

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
Source: Mansha Pasha / Jaideep Ahlawat (Instagram)

During her recent appearance on the TV show Hasna Mana Hai, Mansha Pasha didn't hold back her admiration for the acclaimed Indian actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

The Pakistani actress expressed her keen interest in collaborating with Ahlawat, known for his stellar performances across various projects that showcase his acting prowess.

During the candid conversation, Pasha openly expressed her admiration for Ahlawat's craft and her eagerness to join forces on a cross-border project if the opportunity arises.

Responding to an audience query, she emphasized, “I really like him as an actor, and I would love to work with him. Because I believe that a great actor lifts up the entire project.”

Jaideep Ahlawat has carved a niche for himself with notable roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raees, Raazi, Bard of Blood, and the recent Netflix mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. His consistent portrayal of diverse characters has established him as a versatile and accomplished actor in the industry.

Mansha Pasha, sharing glimpses of her own journey in the entertainment realm, initially envisioned roles behind the camera, including direction, production, and screenwriting. However, her foray into acting began with the encouragement of veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui, who recognized her hidden potential. Siddiqui's guidance led Pasha to explore opportunities in front of the camera, marking a pivotal shift in her career trajectory.

