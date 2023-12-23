Mohammad Hanif returns Sitarae Imtiaz in protest against 'abduction and torture of Baloch citizens'

Journalist and author Mohammad Hanif on Saturday returned his "Sitara e Imtiaz" award in protest against the government's persecution of Baloch people rallying against the enforced disappearances of their relatives.

Hanif made the announcement in a post shared on social media platform X. “In protest, returning my Sitara e Imtiaz, given to me by a state that continues to abduct and torture Baloch citizens,” he wrote.

“Journalists of my generation have seen @SammiBaluch and @MahrangBaloch_ grow up in protest camps. Ashamed to witness a new generation being denied basic dignity,” he added.

In 2018, Hanif—a dramatist, writer, and journalist well known for his widely recognised piece "A Case of Exploding Mangoes"—was granted Pakistan's third-highest civilian honour.