‘Enforced Disappearance Day’ – Families of missing persons stage protest in Pakistan capital 

ISLAMABAD – Several families from Balochitan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of country on Wednesday staged a protest against the alleged enforced disappearance of their loved ones, demanding the government to ensure immediate recovery of the missing persons.
The demonstration was held as International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances was marked today (August 30) across the globe.
????????#BREAKING: Missing persons families from #Balochistan to #KP and across #Pakistan in a protest camp in #Islamabad demanding safe and immediate release of their loved ones. Defence for human rights chairperson @AminaMJanjua and senior journalist @HamidMirPAK part of the camp. pic.twitter.com/9eD5LfXzip— Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) August 30, 2023
The United Nations in a statement said, “Enforced disappearance has frequently been used as a strategy to spread terror within the society. The feeling of insecurity generated by this practice is not limited to the close relatives of the disappeared, but also affects their communities and society as a whole”.
It added that enforced disappearance has become a global problem and is not restricted to a specific region of the world.
The Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances said the total number of missing persons in the country stands at 2,210, but the members of the civil society and human rights organisations said it was far high.
The protest was held outside the Islamabad Press Club where journalist and other known personalities joined the aggrieved families.
Renowned journalist Hamid Mir also joined the protest where he showed solidarity with the families and urged the government to ensure the immediate and safe return of their relatives.
Pakistani senior journalist @HamidMirPAK having a meeting with Baloch protesters in #Islamabad press club where the sister of forcibly disappeared Asif&Rasheed @sairabaluch_ is holding a protest camp for 3 days . https://t.co/r8PWBXb3kK— Noor _A _Bux (@Noor_baloch94) August 30, 2023
Meanwhile, UN Secretary General in his statement said enforced disappearance is a serious human rights violation that has frequently been used to spread terror.
Enforced disappearance is a serious human rights violation that has frequently been used to spread terror.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2023
This International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, I call on countries to help put an end to this atrocious crime.https://t.co/kR5JYXrBTv
“This International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, I call on countries to help put an end to this atrocious crime,” he said on social media platform X.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
