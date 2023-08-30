Search

Pakistan

Five including owner booked after lion freely strolls Karachi roads

09:43 PM | 30 Aug, 2023
Five including owner booked after lion freely strolls Karachi roads

KARACHI – Five persons were booked after a lion, who managed to escape from a vehicle during relocation, was spotted on a busy road of Karachi, sparking panic among citizens. 

The first information report against the owner of the wildcat and four others was Wildlife Department Sindh. 

The lion roaming on Sharea Faisal on Tuesday evening was captured and handed over to the Sindh Wildlife Department.

The area saw a massive traffic jam with media vehicles arriving at the scene to cover the incident and crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the escaped lion.

Following the incident, the owner of the lion, identified as Shamsul Haq, was detained along with four servants by the police.

The case has been registered against them under various sections of Sindh Wildlife Act 2020 for keeping the animal illegally.  

The suspects were later produced before District and Sessions Courts Karachi South where additional sessions judge Shahid Ali Memon granted them bail against surety of Rs200,000 each.

Meanwhile, the animal has been shifted to the Karachi zoo where it has been moved to a enclosure. A zoo official told media said that the lion’s health condition is well. 

Lion strolling on Karachi's Sharea Faisal captured by wildlife officials

Pakistan

Karachi Weather Update

12:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Three stranded in chairlift rescued in Upper Chitral days after Battagram incident 

08:42 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Lion strolling on Karachi's Sharea Faisal captured by wildlife officials

11:36 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan in Attock jail after bail in Toshakhana case

06:55 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

School timings changed in Lahore after summer break

12:32 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Weather Update for Karachi

12:08 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Five including owner booked after lion freely strolls Karachi roads

09:43 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 30 August 2023

09:01 AM | 30 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 318.4 322.65
Euro EUR 340.5 343.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 401 405
U.A.E Dirham AED 86 86.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 84.4 85.3
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 806.17 814.17
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.68 42.08
Danish Krone DKK 43.96 44.36
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 982.72 991.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 343.18 345.68
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (30 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: