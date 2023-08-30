Five including owner booked after lion freely strolls Karachi roads

KARACHI – Five persons were booked after a lion, who managed to escape from a vehicle during relocation, was spotted on a busy road of Karachi, sparking panic among citizens.

The first information report against the owner of the wildcat and four others was Wildlife Department Sindh.

The lion roaming on Sharea Faisal on Tuesday evening was captured and handed over to the Sindh Wildlife Department.

The area saw a massive traffic jam with media vehicles arriving at the scene to cover the incident and crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the escaped lion.

Following the incident, the owner of the lion, identified as Shamsul Haq, was detained along with four servants by the police.

The case has been registered against them under various sections of Sindh Wildlife Act 2020 for keeping the animal illegally.

The suspects were later produced before District and Sessions Courts Karachi South where additional sessions judge Shahid Ali Memon granted them bail against surety of Rs200,000 each.

Meanwhile, the animal has been shifted to the Karachi zoo where it has been moved to a enclosure. A zoo official told media said that the lion’s health condition is well.