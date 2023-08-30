Falak Shabir, Naseem Shah enjoy carpool karaoke session

Who knew Pakistani audience could get the best of both worlds — the music and cricket worlds colliding!

In a viral video circulating across multiple social media platforms, acclaimed Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, and ace cricketer Naseem Shah can be seen enjoying themselves in a car jam session.

Singing along to Shabir's chartbuster, Ijazat, the duo seemed ecstatic as the singer's vocals echoed.

On the professional front, Shabir's illustrious discography has many hit songs including Tera Saath Ho, Saajna, Intezaar, Ijazat and Judaii to name a few.

Shah, on the other hand, is currently busy in the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023.