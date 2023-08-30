When will Aamir Khan release his upcoming films?

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with a new film on the occasion of Christmas next year.

After his latest offering Lal Singh Chadha's debacle, the Gajni actor is working on various production projects and now he has fixed the date of 20th December 2024 for his next film.

The title of the new film is yet to be finalized and is currently in the pre-production stage. Principal shooting of the project will reportedly begin by January 2024.

Pinkvilla reported that the 3 Idiots actor would at joining forces with director Rajkumar Santoshi after 3 decades.

Previously in 1994, Khan and Santoshi teamed up for the first time on the cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, also starring Salman Khan in the lead.

According to Pinkvilla sources, “Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what’s developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months.”

“Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set to bring their entertainer during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The prep work is going on in full swing and the film is all ready to roll out in January,” the source added.

“Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have inked a two-film deal. While Aamir has committed himself to act in the first of the two films, the second one will go on floors later in 2025.”

The film mark the 16th production of Khan's production company. According to sources, it is unclear what kind of role will the Dhoom 3 actor essay, however, it will be a lead, and what is the nature of the film.