When will Aamir Khan release his upcoming films?

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with a new film on the occasion of Christmas next year.
After his latest offering Lal Singh Chadha's debacle, the Gajni actor is working on various production projects and now he has fixed the date of 20th December 2024 for his next film.
The title of the new film is yet to be finalized and is currently in the pre-production stage. Principal shooting of the project will reportedly begin by January 2024.
Pinkvilla reported that the 3 Idiots actor would at joining forces with director Rajkumar Santoshi after 3 decades.
Previously in 1994, Khan and Santoshi teamed up for the first time on the cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, also starring Salman Khan in the lead.
According to Pinkvilla sources, “Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what’s developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months.”
“Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set to bring their entertainer during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The prep work is going on in full swing and the film is all ready to roll out in January,” the source added.
“Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have inked a two-film deal. While Aamir has committed himself to act in the first of the two films, the second one will go on floors later in 2025.”
The film mark the 16th production of Khan's production company. According to sources, it is unclear what kind of role will the Dhoom 3 actor essay, however, it will be a lead, and what is the nature of the film.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
