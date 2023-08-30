Full iPhone 15 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of anticipated launch on September 12

Once again, the iPhone 15 Ultra is in the news. Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone 15 models this year, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, much like it did with the previous three iPhone.
Contradictory rumours, however, opine that the iPhone 15 Ultra, rather than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, may be released. Additionally, a leak points to the likely existence of a second iPhone 15 Ultra, which would make it the lineup's fifth device.
Complete information about the iPhone 15 Ultra has been leaked before the formal unveiling.
Wonder awaits. September 12. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/48gRXu3Ux4— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 29, 2023
AppleLeaker on X, an Apple tracker user, claims that the iPhone 15 may have a significantly enhanced camera system, particularly in the zoom area. Up to 10X periscope zoom may be supported by the phone. Eight lens components might possibly be present in the 48 megapixel main camera. Glass material may be used for all components to enhance the light's focus on the camera sensor. Better details, reduced noise, and richer colours could result from this.
The frame may also be made of titanium for a more upscale and robust design. The same appears to apply to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants. Apple could alter the volume button's look on the sides.
There could be a "action button" on the side of the iPhone 15 Ultra that can be used to quickly access apps, such the camera app. The Apple Watch Ultra was given a similar action button last year.
The newest A17 Bionic SoC with a 3nm technology may be used to power the iPhone 15 Ultra. Up to 8GB of RAM may also be configured. In addition, the leak implies that the basic model will come standard with 256GB of storage.
It's possible that all of the next iPhone 15 models will include a USB-C connector for charging rather than the exclusive Lightning port. If the phone is under development, the iPhone 15 Ultra will also have the same charging port.
Although there wouldn't be a charger in the package, the battery may enable 35W charging. Another theory claims that Apple will release a braided USB-C charging cable with Thunderbolt 4 support. According to reports, the charging cable would enable 240W charging power. According to the article, there will also be a 10-15% boost in battery capacity.
6.7 inches can be the same as the display size. But this year, bezels may be far slimmer. With certain adjustments, Apple may keep using a dynamic island notch. A new 7nm U2 chip will also be released for improved interoperability with Apple devices, such as the Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.