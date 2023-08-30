Search

Full iPhone 15 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of anticipated launch on September 12

Web Desk 10:56 PM | 30 Aug, 2023
Source: Twitter

Once again, the iPhone 15 Ultra is in the news. Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone 15 models this year, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, much like it did with the previous three iPhone. 

Contradictory rumours, however, opine that the iPhone 15 Ultra, rather than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, may be released. Additionally, a leak points to the likely existence of a second iPhone 15 Ultra, which would make it the lineup's fifth device.

Complete information about the iPhone 15 Ultra has been leaked before the formal unveiling.

AppleLeaker on X, an Apple tracker user, claims that the iPhone 15 may have a significantly enhanced camera system, particularly in the zoom area. Up to 10X periscope zoom may be supported by the phone. Eight lens components might possibly be present in the 48 megapixel main camera. Glass material may be used for all components to enhance the light's focus on the camera sensor. Better details, reduced noise, and richer colours could result from this.

The frame may also be made of titanium for a more upscale and robust design. The same appears to apply to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants. Apple could alter the volume button's look on the sides. 

There could be a "action button" on the side of the iPhone 15 Ultra that can be used to quickly access apps, such the camera app. The Apple Watch Ultra was given a similar action button last year.

The newest A17 Bionic SoC with a 3nm technology may be used to power the iPhone 15 Ultra. Up to 8GB of RAM may also be configured. In addition, the leak implies that the basic model will come standard with 256GB of storage.

It's possible that all of the next iPhone 15 models will include a USB-C connector for charging rather than the exclusive Lightning port. If the phone is under development, the iPhone 15 Ultra will also have the same charging port.

Although there wouldn't be a charger in the package, the battery may enable 35W charging. Another theory claims that Apple will release a braided USB-C charging cable with Thunderbolt 4 support. According to reports, the charging cable would enable 240W charging power. According to the article, there will also be a 10-15% boost in battery capacity.

6.7 inches can be the same as the display size. But this year, bezels may be far slimmer. With certain adjustments, Apple may keep using a dynamic island notch. A new 7nm U2 chip will also be released for improved interoperability with Apple devices, such as the Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

