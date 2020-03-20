TCL collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan Day Sale 2020
05:15 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
LAHORE - TCL Pakistan has joined hands with Daraz, to deliver one of the biggest sales this Pakistan's Day. The sale will commence from March 23, and end on March 25, 2020. 

Each year TCL and Daraz bring high-quality products at incredible prices for their consumers. Witnessing the amazing response on the previous sales, TCL again decided to bring offers and discounts in collaboration with the leading e-commerce giant Daraz this Pakistan’s Day.

 Being brand partners, both TCL and Daraz are offering their customers huge discounts on TVs and ACs listed on TCL’s Daraz Mall. This Daraz exclusive sale not only offers up to 25% discount but also offers free shipping, discount vouchers, and much more.

 Speaking about the Pakistan Day Sale, Majid Niazi the Marketing Manager of TCL said, “We are thrilled to partner with Daraz this Pakistan Resolution Day. We aim that our customers get the best deals from this year’s sale”.

Faisal Malik - Director Commercial, Daraz said, “Looking at the inflation in the country, Daraz and TCL are going to be running a huge sale this Pakistan's Day, giving them a sigh of relief and more importantly door to door delivery with the lowest price possible. TCL and Daraz have collaboratively moved to new heights in E-Commerce platform to provide their customers with the best end to end service”

TCL understands the importance of Pakistan Day, which led the brand to launch this mega sale as a celebration.

TCL is one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries.

