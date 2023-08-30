Search

Sonya Hussyn unveils images of her prestigious Icon Award

Maheen Khawaja 10:03 PM | 30 Aug, 2023
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)

Sonya Hussyn, the versatile Pakistani actress, continues to amaze with her remarkable performances. From her unforgettable portrayal of a boxer from Lyari in "Daadal" to her compelling roles in acclaimed dramas like "Aisi Hai Tanhai," "Mujhay Sandal Kar Do," "Mein Hari Piya," and "Kisay Chahoon", she has proven her acting prowess time and again. Each role she takes on is a testament to her remarkable range and commitment to her craft.

Recently, this 27-year-old luminary achieved yet another significant milestone in her illustrious career. Her portrayal of characters brimming with authenticity and depth has garnered her well-deserved recognition. This recognition took the form of a highly prestigious award, bestowed upon her for her substantial contributions to the entertainment industry.

The coveted Icon Award 2023 was presented to Sonya Hussyn in a momentous event, graced by the presence of former Pakistani premier, Shehbaz Sharif. This accolade is a reflection of her dedication, talent, and impact on the landscape of Pakistani entertainment.

Taking to her Instagram platform, the Haasil star humbly shared her latest achievement with her extensive fan base, a gesture that resonated with millions who admire her work and hold her in high regard.

Many fans and admirers showered praise upon the actress in the comment section.

On the work front, Hussyn will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.

Meet Icon Award 2023 winner — Sonya Hussyn

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

