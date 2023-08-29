Search

PakistanVideosViral

Lion strolling on Karachi's Sharea Faisal captured by wildlife officials

Web Desk 11:36 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
Lion strolling on Karachi's Sharea Faisal captured by wildlife officials
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

KARACHI – A lion roaming on Sharea Faisal on Tuesday was captured and handed over to the Sindh Wildlife Department, police said.

The area saw a massive traffic jam with media vehicles arriving at the scene to cover the incident and crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the escaped lion.

South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sheraz Nazir said the animal was being taken to a veterinarian in a loader vehicle when it “escaped” near Aisha Bawany College in the evening and hid under another vehicle in a parking area.

Police cordoned off the area after the incident while the wildlife department and Karachi Metropolitan authorities were asked to send animal control personnel, he said, adding that the lion’s owner, Shamsul Haq, was also taken into custody and subsequently handed over to the Sindh Wildlife Department.

“They will file a case against him,” the official said.

SSP Nazir said Haq was a resident of the Garden area and told police he was taking the lion to a veterinarian because the animal was sick and not eating anything for the last three days.

“He claims that he kept the lion, along with other animals, at a farmhouse on the highway. A wildlife team will check that premises,” he added.

The SSP said it seemed that precautions were not taken while transporting the animal as it was not chained when it escaped.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Wildlife Conservator Javed Ahmed Mahar said a wildlife team was dispatched to Sharea Faisal after they received reports of a lion’s presence there.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. It shows the wildcat walking on the road with vehicles passing. 

After having a stroll on the road, the big cat entered the parking area of a building where efforts were made to cage it. 

A man in black dress was seen in the video trying to soothe the lion before it was captured by the wildlife personnel. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Weather Update for Karachi

12:08 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Karachi Electric’s Saudi and Kuwaiti investors reject majority ownership claim by ...

03:39 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Karachi Weather Update

11:58 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

Karachi Weather Update

11:18 AM | 26 Aug, 2023

Security agencies thwart attempts to hack senior Pakistani officials’ phones

10:40 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Karachi, Ralwapindi and other cities see massive protests over inflated electricity bills

04:52 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Lion strolling on Karachi's Sharea Faisal captured by wildlife ...

11:36 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 315.9 319.15
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 399.3 403
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.3 87.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.7 84.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 797.76 805.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.33 41.73
Danish Krone DKK 43.44 43.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.39 979.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 29, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: