Aima Baig and Nepali singer to light up Asia Cup 2023 stage

For the first time ever, Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung are all set to the spotlight at one of the major Asian cricket events.

The vocal powerhouses will set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup 2023, a highly anticipated Tournai sarting Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Baig and Gurung will showcase their talents as they sing in the “curtain-raiser” prior the start of the first match of the series.

The opening match will be held between Pakistan and Nepal. Spectators will be able to swarm the stadium at 11:30 am, while the opening ceremony for the Asia Cup will be held at 2:00 pm.

The official handle of Pakistan Cricket Team gave details of the event, stating, “Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium.”

“Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal,” the tweet continued.

Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium ????️



Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal ????✨#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/NtWbLfoSu1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2023

The cricket match between the opponent teams will start at 2:30 pm.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan lauded the Nepalese national cricket team for their spectacular Asia Cup qualification during his meeting with the team.

“It is due to your [Nepal cricket team’s] utter dedication to the game that you qualified for the Asia Cup deservingly,” Rizwan commented.

“If you need any support, tell us. By putting all the hard work and dedication into the game, productive results will come for Nepal,” Rizwan hoped.