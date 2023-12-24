Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 24 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 December 2023