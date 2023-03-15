Kapil Sharma shares his life journey on Shehnaaz Gill show

After much anticipation, Indian singer-turned-actress Shehnaaz Gill has finally welcomed renowned comedian Kapil Sharma on her talk show "Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill".

The two talented entertainers join forces to promote Sharma's upcoming film "Zwigato", set to release on March 17th, 2023.

Fans are in for a treat as both Shehnaaz and Kapil have a reputation for their witty humour and vivacious personalities. Their dynamic chemistry brought the house down as they engage in lively banter, share humorous anecdotes, and showcase their unique comedic timing.

The show commences with Kapil's quick-witted remarks, which not only entertain Gill but also the audience. During the video, they engage in a lighthearted conversation and attempt tongue twisters.

Shehnaaz spontaneously remarked, "To imitate, one needs intelligence, which not everyone possesses," followed by "Amongst animals, dolphins are the smartest, but I am smarter than them." This statement provoked laughter from the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor.

Sharma reflects on his journey from learning 200 songs of Kishore Kumar for a job in Singapore to winning a INR1 million cheque on The Laughter Challenge. He shares that before doing comedy on TV, he was involved in serious theatre, youth festivals, and professional plays. Comedy and the laughter challenge came later, and he feels that God kept making a new path for him. He attributes his success to hard work and recalls his father's advice to keep hustling, as hard work today leads to a better life tomorrow.

He shares an anecdote about a job offer he received in Singapore to sing Kishore Kumar's songs for Rs 25,000 but ultimately decided to take a job in India that paid only Rs 10,000 after his mentor advised him to avoid the high cost of living in Singapore. Kapil also clarifies that the flirting on The Kapil Sharma Show is scripted and that the channel had requested him to do it, even sending a mail to remind him to incorporate that element in the show when fans missed it. Despite this, he has earned the moniker of "India's Romantic Pakshi" (bird) after his marriage and the birth of his children led him to prioritize hosting over flirting.

The fandom has set its eyes on the screen as they wait for the movie Zwigato to premiere on 17th march,2023. Apart from their juicy conversation, Kapil and shehnaaz’s wardrobe is a vibe of its own too- both the host and the guest are wearing complimentary colours which wield their vibrant personalities.