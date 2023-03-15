Search

Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma shares his life journey on Shehnaaz Gill show

Web Desk 02:20 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Kapil Sharma shares his life journey on Shehnaaz Gill show
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

After much anticipation, Indian singer-turned-actress Shehnaaz Gill has finally welcomed renowned comedian Kapil Sharma on her talk show "Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill".

The two talented entertainers join forces to promote Sharma's upcoming film "Zwigato", set to release on March 17th, 2023.

Fans are in for a treat as both Shehnaaz and Kapil have a reputation for their witty humour and vivacious personalities. Their dynamic chemistry brought the house down as they engage in lively banter, share humorous anecdotes, and showcase their unique comedic timing.

The show commences with Kapil's quick-witted remarks, which not only entertain Gill but also the audience. During the video, they engage in a lighthearted conversation and attempt tongue twisters.

Shehnaaz spontaneously remarked, "To imitate, one needs intelligence, which not everyone possesses," followed by "Amongst animals, dolphins are the smartest, but I am smarter than them." This statement provoked laughter from the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor.

Sharma reflects on his journey from learning 200 songs of Kishore Kumar for a job in Singapore to winning a INR1 million cheque on The Laughter Challenge. He shares that before doing comedy on TV, he was involved in serious theatre, youth festivals, and professional plays. Comedy and the laughter challenge came later, and he feels that God kept making a new path for him. He attributes his success to hard work and recalls his father's advice to keep hustling, as hard work today leads to a better life tomorrow.

He shares an anecdote about a job offer he received in Singapore to sing Kishore Kumar's songs for Rs 25,000 but ultimately decided to take a job in India that paid only Rs 10,000 after his mentor advised him to avoid the high cost of living in Singapore. Kapil also clarifies that the flirting on The Kapil Sharma Show is scripted and that the channel had requested him to do it, even sending a mail to remind him to incorporate that element in the show when fans missed it. Despite this, he has earned the moniker of "India's Romantic Pakshi" (bird) after his marriage and the birth of his children led him to prioritize hosting over flirting.

The fandom has set its eyes on the screen as they wait for the movie Zwigato to premiere on 17th march,2023. Apart from their juicy conversation, Kapil and shehnaaz’s wardrobe is a vibe of its own too- both the host and the guest are wearing complimentary colours which wield their vibrant personalities.

Shehnaaz Gill effortlessly grooves to song ‘Bili Billi’

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Saqlain Mushtaq shares why he agreed to marrying his firstborn to Shadab Khan

02:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend begins shooting of her Netflix show in Saudi Arabia

10:34 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Asad Siddiqui shares unseen pictures of wife Zara Noor Abbas on her birthday

10:33 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Hania Aamir shares her 'untold story'

10:17 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill effortlessly grooves to song ‘Bili Billi’

11:48 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Ali Zafar shares his social media ‘hacks’

12:32 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saqlain Mushtaq shares why he agreed to marrying his firstborn to ...

02:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: