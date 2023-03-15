LHC orders police not to arrest #ImranKhan till Thursday

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed police to stop operation at Zaman Park and not to arrest PTI chairman Imran Khan till tomorrow (March 16) after hours-long clashes outside the residence of the ex-prime minister.

LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued the directives while hearing a petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry seeking to stop the police action outside Zaman Park. The hearing was attended by Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwar, the provincial chief secretary and other officials.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer said law enforcers’ action was a clear violation of fundamental rights, adding that the residence of the PTI chief had become a war zone since yesterday.

For his part, Punjab Advocate General Shaun Gill said that LHC could not take up the Fawad Chaudhry’s petition as matter was pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Meanwhile, the IHC has directed the PTI to submit an undertaking in the trial court that he would attend the hearing on March 18.

Earlier, violent clashes between supporters of the former prime minister and law enforcers continued for a second day outside Zaman Park after a large contingent of paramilitary Rangers joined police to help arrest him in a case related to sale of state gifts.

Police used tear-gas and water cannons to push back supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who gathered near the residence of party chief in Punjab capital to block his arrest.

As defiant leader dodged arrest, his supporters brave massive tear gas and strong water cannons and even pelted stones at the police party. As the capital force and Punjab police had to pull back, Rangers personnel entered into the scene to avert the extreme situation on Tuesday.

More than 60 people, including Islamabad Police's operations chief, have so far been reported injured. Dozens of PTI workers were detained and moved to different locations.

Meanwhile, the former premier called on his supporters to continue the struggle for the rule of law, and ensure that they continue the efforts no matter what, and come out on the streets. Khan said If he got detained or killed, "the fight for Haqeeqi Azadi must continue."

In his recent interview, the PTI chief told international media that officials are acting outside the law. Imran said there was no reason for cops to arrest him as he had taken protective bail. The populist leader however maintained that he is mentally prepared for going to jail.

PTI chief claimed whether he is behind bars or not, the ruling alliance will not be able to stop his party from winning the upcoming polls.

Charged workers of the former ruling party have also staged protests across major cities including Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The recent clashes stemmed from Khan’s negligent behavior as he avoided appearances before the court since last year when he suffered a gun attack at a protest rally and continued rhetoric that he was not fit to travel from Lahore to Islamabad and face security threats.