Hareem Shah reveals her previous profession in first interview after video leak scandal

The controversial Pakistani TikToker, Hareem Shah, recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons when she fell victim to a data breach. The scandalous incident caused quite an uproar and outrage on social media. Hareem blamed her friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz for stealing her phone and leaking her private videos on social media who later denied the accusation.
Shah recently shared a clip of her interview with a digital media outlet on social media, where she talked about her life journey.
During the interview, she revealed that she used to work as a teacher before gaining fame on TikTok. It's interesting to note that despite being a famous TikToker now, Hareem claims to have a strong background in education. She, however, did not mention the details about the subjects she taught, but her revelation highlights the importance of education and how it can lead to success in different fields.
In response to a question about her marital status, Shah confirmed that she is indeed married and that her marriage can be verified through NADRA or any other institution in Pakistan.
When asked about her career aspirations, Hareem revealed that she gained fame through TikTok, and although she could be called a "TikTok star," her favourite subject is history and she would have pursued a career as a teacher if TikTok was not a part of her life.
In regards to politics, Hareem expressed that if she was appointed as the Prime Minister for one day, she would ensure justice for all, regardless of their social status. She further added that she would work towards eliminating the disparity between the rich and the poor.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)
Hareem also responded to Sandal Khattak's allegations about the viral video and stated that making accusations is a simple task, but proving them can be quite challenging.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.1
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.2
|342.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|187.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|2.23
|2.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.