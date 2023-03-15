Search

PakistanViralWorld

Hajj 2023: Two Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after walking on foot for months

Web Desk 06:26 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Hajj 2023: Two Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after walking on foot for months

RIYADH – Two Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia on foot. They walked for nearly three and a half months to reach Islam’s holiest place to perform the obligatory ritual of Hajj.

On December 2, 2022, Khalid Abdul Ghafoor and Zeeshan from the central-eastern Pakistani province of Punjab left their hometown Faisalabad for Makkah with a trolley carrying their personal belongings.

The duo covered a distance of 30 kilometres in a day to reach their dream destination and finally they entered the Kingdom via UAE border after three months and 12 days. Still, they have 1500km to travel to reach the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.

Expressing their feelings in a conversation with the Pak Media Forum (PMF) in Saudi Arabia, they thanked Allah Almighty for giving them the courage to travel on foot for the holy pilgrimage. As they have entered Saudi Arabia, they wish to reach their destination as soon as possible.

PMF appreciated the courage of Khalid and Zeeshan and welcomed them to Saudi Arabia. It also expressed its best wishes for the duo as they head to the holiest places in Islam.

This year, as many as 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will be able to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Whereas, half of the available spots (89,605) for the Hajj pilgrimage will be given to Pakistanis living abroad through a sponsorship scheme under the country’s Hajj Policy 2023. It will allow overseas Pakistanis to go on the pilgrimage themselves or finance their relatives in Pakistan by bearing the Hajj expense in US dollars.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Eight terrorists killed, two Pakistan Army troops injured in South Waziristan operation

09:32 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

Hareem Shah reveals her previous profession in first interview after video leak scandal

03:45 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Office timing for Ramadan 2023 decided

08:05 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Two policemen guarding census teams martyred in separate attacks in KP

08:51 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Purchasing gifts from Toshakhana at lower prices forbidden, Pakistani clerics issue decree

08:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Pakistani court upholds death sentence of Zahir Jaffer in Noor Muqaddam murder case

05:01 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Sethi gears up to perform at American music fest 'Coachella'

04:13 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –16th March 2023

08:45 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340 343.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Karachi PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Islamabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Peshawar PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Quetta PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Sialkot PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Attock PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Gujranwala PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Jehlum PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Multan PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Bahawalpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Gujrat PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Nawabshah PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Chakwal PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Hyderabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Nowshehra PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Sargodha PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Faisalabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Mirpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: