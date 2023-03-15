Dar Ali Khattak replaces Muhammad Saeed Wazir as IGP Gilgit-Baltistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan