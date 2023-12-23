Over 300 Indians detained at French airport amid human trafficking probe

An investigation into possible human trafficking has led to detention of over 300 Indian nationals travelling to Central America at a French airport.

According to the French police, it was third day of detention of the Indian nationals on Saturday.

A representative for the tiny Romania-based airline said that 15 crew members of the Legend Airlines charter flight that was travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua had been interrogated and then freed. She claimed that what transpired had left them quite disturbed.

The aircraft was halted by French authorities on the basis of an anonymous tip that it may be carrying victims of human trafficking, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. The plane had stopped at the Vatry Airport in Champagne country on Thursday for refuelling. According to the report, special investigators are interviewing the other passengers while two people are being held.

The administration for the Marne area said that the unexpected and abrupt investigation caused disruptions to holiday weekend air traffic, with police cordoning off the airport and halting all flights into and out of the regional airport. A few were diverted. The majority of aircraft using the airstrip are charter and cargo flights.

According to the Marne administration, the passengers were detained by police at the airport and have been staying there for the past two nights on camp beds while the inquiry is ongoing. It stated that they were moved into the airport's main hall to sleep after originally staying on the A340 jet on the runway, surrounded by police.

The Indian Embassy in France said on X that consular access to the passengers had been granted by diplomatic staff. It stated, "We are investigating the situation and ensuring the wellbeing of passengers."

The case is being investigated by aviation gendarmes, border police, and investigators from a specialised French organised crime team.

Nicaragua is one of the nations that the US government has identified as not meeting the requirements necessary to end human trafficking.