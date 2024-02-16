Pakistani Ken Doll's dance performance at Jannat Mirza's place fails to impress fans

Adnan Zafar, popularly known as Ken Doll, has emerged as a prominent social media personality, gradually gaining fame in Pakistan. Renowned for his authenticity, outspokenness, and overall presentation, he has garnered a significant following.
Adored for his unmatched sense of humour, he has collaborated with numerous notable celebrities from both Pakistan and India. Hailing from Faisalabad, Pakistan, Adnan has established close connections with various celebrities, including the Mirza sisters – Jannat, Sehar, and Alishba.
Currently, the spotlight is on Sehar Mirza's wedding, and Adnan has flown in from Dubai to partake in the festivities. As a guest at Mirza's mehendi ceremony, Adnan actively participated in the celebration, showcasing his exceptional dance skills. Dressed in a vibrant orange kurta pyjama, he delivered a spirited performance on stage.
He solo danced to a version of Bollywood's "Tip Tip" and "Ishq Kameena" with Tiktoker Jannat Mirza. His killer dance moves and captivating expressions are hypnotizing and left the onlookers captivated.
However, despite his enthusiasm, Ken Doll's dance performance has sparked a wave of criticism on the internet. People expressed their discontent with his moves, and the online community did not shy away from voicing their opinions on the matter.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
