Pakistani Ken Doll's dance performance at Jannat Mirza's place fails to impress fans

Adnan Zafar, popularly known as Ken Doll, has emerged as a prominent social media personality, gradually gaining fame in Pakistan. Renowned for his authenticity, outspokenness, and overall presentation, he has garnered a significant following.

Adored for his unmatched sense of humour, he has collaborated with numerous notable celebrities from both Pakistan and India. Hailing from Faisalabad, Pakistan, Adnan has established close connections with various celebrities, including the Mirza sisters – Jannat, Sehar, and Alishba.

Currently, the spotlight is on Sehar Mirza's wedding, and Adnan has flown in from Dubai to partake in the festivities. As a guest at Mirza's mehendi ceremony, Adnan actively participated in the celebration, showcasing his exceptional dance skills. Dressed in a vibrant orange kurta pyjama, he delivered a spirited performance on stage.

He solo danced to a version of Bollywood's "Tip Tip" and "Ishq Kameena" with Tiktoker Jannat Mirza. His killer dance moves and captivating expressions are hypnotizing and left the onlookers captivated.

However, despite his enthusiasm, Ken Doll's dance performance has sparked a wave of criticism on the internet. People expressed their discontent with his moves, and the online community did not shy away from voicing their opinions on the matter.