Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died on Friday in an Arctic jail, rose to fame through social media and discontent with the Kremlin.
After recuperating from a nearly deadly poisoning attempt that his supporters claim was planned by the Kremlin, he returned to Russia and became the most vocal opponent of President Vladimir Putin and his policies for many years.
After going for a stroll, he lost consciousness on Friday and was not able to be revived by doctors, according to the jail service. He was arrested right away upon his arrival.
The 47-year-old dared to criticise Putin for his onslaught in Ukraine in shaky tapes from makeshift court sessions when he was incarcerated.
His criticism proved to be a source of annoyance for a Kremlin that rights organisations accused of eradicating opposition by any means possible. It struck a chord with thousands of youthful fans.
He had conducted nationwide presidential campaigns in 2018, released embarrassing corruption probes that humiliated the Kremlin, and mobilised sizable crowds onto Russian streets.
After accusing the Kremlin of being behind the Siberian poisoning incident, Navalny's return to Russia in January 2021—despite the possibility of imprisonment—put him squarely in Putin's crosshairs.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
