WATCH — Peer Haq Khatteb kisses Iqrar ul Hassan on cheek during debate

Noor Fatima
10:31 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Peer Khatteb Iqrar ul Hasan

Pakistani television presenter and journalist Iqrar ul Hasan had a pleasant surprise during a debate with Peer Haq Khatteb. 

Khatteb planted a kiss on Hasan's cheek while the crowd surrounding the two men cheered. Iqrar, for obvious reasons, was stunned and couldn't comprehend what had unfolded. The short video spread like a wildfire on multiple social media platforms.

Iqrar and Khatteb have been engaging in argument ever since the former made it his mission to expose Khatteb for his self-proclaimed sanctity and claims that he holds healing powers that can aid the sick and disabled with a single whiff of his breath. 

Khatteb, according to his YouTube description, is described as the “Holiness Qalander-e-Douran Hazrat Sahibzada Haq Khatteb Hussain Ali Badshah Sarkar (M.Ε), Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Balawara Shareef.”

It further reads, “His Holiness have enlightened human race with the true spirit of the teachings of Islam, and have taught the Muslim Ummah to live the life according to the Sunnah of Beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) which was actually presented by The Holiest Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa P.B.U.H (may billions of blessings unto his soul) based upon global love, kindness, tolerance and true moral values, which are the main essence of teachings of Islam as a global religion.”

“Their generosity goes beyond race, religion and region and His Holiness Sahibzada Haq Khatteb Hussain Ali Badshah Sarkar is serving the Humanity free of charge. The Message of Darbar E Aaliya Balawara Shareef is Love, Peace and Tolerance,” the description reads.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

10:14 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

Amir Dogar meets Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in first contact between PTI, PPP

