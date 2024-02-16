Search

Asim Azhar announces new song featuring Sajal Aly

Noor Fatima
10:48 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Sajal Aly Asim Azhar
Source: Asim Azhar (Instagram)

Save the date because Asim Azhar is bringing new music!

The acclaimed Pakistani singer-actor, who enjoys an illustrious career both in the music and acting industries with a number of commercially successful music tracks and television series, is all set to release yet another masterpiece. The Soniye famed singer took to Instagram and shared a post that took the internet by surprise.

Posing with Lollywood A-list star, Sajal Aly, the Sassi singer shared the title of his upcoming music track and also shared the release date.

“SAIYYAN” wrote Azhar in all caps to emphasize on the title of the song and shared the date “20.02.24” of the release. But more than the announcement, it was the poster of Azhar and Aly that piqued netizens' excitement.

Social media users left hundreds of comments expressing their anticipation for the collaboration between the two leading stars of music and acting industries, including actress Amar Khan.

On the musical front, Azhar's discography includes recent hits namely Tasveer, Ishqiya, Tayyar Hain, Mahi Aja, Hum Dekhenge, Tera Wo Pyar. In tandem, the star also displayed immense talent in the acting industry with Sinf-e-Aahan, Meray Dost Meray Yaar, and Pyaar Kahani to name a few.

On the other hand, Aly has been the recipient of multiple national accolades for her contribution to the drama and film industry in Pakistan. Her booming career in Lollywood boasts many television series including Kuch Ankahi, Sinf-e-Aahan, Gul e Rana, Meray Qatil Meray Dildar, Chandni, and Ishq E Laa to name a few. Aly also made her Bollywood and Hollywood debut with Mom and What's Love Got To Do With It? respectively.

When will Asim Azhar get married?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

