ECP notifies victories of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, four other candidates

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified victories of the candidates on five seats of the National Assembly, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan's notification, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been elected from the National Assembly constituency NA-265. JUI-F candidate Muhammad Usman Badini has been elected from NA-260 Chagai.

Similarly, JUI-F candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari has been elected from NA-261 Kalat, independent candidate Adil Khan Bazai from NA-262 Quetta and PPP candidate Nawabzada Jamal Raisani from NA-264.

On the other hand, ECP has scheduled the hearing for the election petition of Nawaz Sharif regarding alleged rigging in NA-15 in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for 20 February.