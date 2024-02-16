ECP notifies victories of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, four other candidates

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified victories of the candidates on five seats of the National Assembly, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
As per the Election Commission of Pakistan's notification, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been elected from the National Assembly constituency NA-265. JUI-F candidate Muhammad Usman Badini has been elected from NA-260 Chagai.
Similarly, JUI-F candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari has been elected from NA-261 Kalat, independent candidate Adil Khan Bazai from NA-262 Quetta and PPP candidate Nawabzada Jamal Raisani from NA-264.
On the other hand, ECP has scheduled the hearing for the election petition of Nawaz Sharif regarding alleged rigging in NA-15 in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for 20 February.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
