Bank manager arrested for stealing account holder's Rs2.2m using hacking app

The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi has arrested a bank manager who allegedly stole Rs2.2 million from an account holder's bank account using a hacking app.

According to the FIA spokesman, the raid was conducted by Deputy Director Commercial Banking Circle Karachi Ali Murad and accused Shakir Ghazani was arrested.

The accused was working as a branch manager in a private bank. He fraudulently obtained the account holder's SIM and put it in his mobile phone, installed the hacking app and stole over Rs2.2 million from the account holder's bank account using the hacking app.

According to the FIA, further investigation has been initiated and raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.