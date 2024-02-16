Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland launches ice cream brand

Manchester City's prolific marksman, Erling Haaland, is adding another string to his bow – but this time, it's not made of football boots. The "21st-century Viking" is venturing into the frozen food aisle with his very own ice cream brand, launching exclusively in Norway on February 19th.
Haaland, known for his ice-cold finishing on the pitch, is an ice cream aficionado off it. He teased the brand with an enticing video showcasing him savouring a cone, and the packaging features his signature alongside a triumphant pose (presumably after finishing a tub, not a defender).
IT'S ALMOST HERE - Exclusively available in Norway from 19.2 pic.twitter.com/PP4zc7WI9f— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) February 15, 2024
While City fans outside Norway might feel a pang of FOMO, the news has divided opinion. Some are eager to get their hands on the "Haaland Cream," while others question how it aligns with his dedication to a strict, health-focused diet. After all, the man famously consumes heart, liver, and filtered water – a far cry from sugary treats.
In a past documentary, Haaland stated his focus on "taking care of my body" and prioritizing "quality, local food." This ice cream venture seems, well, a little vanilla compared to that philosophy. However, he has confessed to an annual "cheat day" with a giant kebab pizza, reminding us that even Vikings have a sweet tooth.
