Search

ad
LifestyleSports

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland launches ice cream brand

Web Desk
11:38 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland launches ice cream brand
Source: Instagram

Manchester City's prolific marksman, Erling Haaland, is adding another string to his bow – but this time, it's not made of football boots. The "21st-century Viking" is venturing into the frozen food aisle with his very own ice cream brand, launching exclusively in Norway on February 19th.

Haaland, known for his ice-cold finishing on the pitch, is an ice cream aficionado off it. He teased the brand with an enticing video showcasing him savouring a cone, and the packaging features his signature alongside a triumphant pose (presumably after finishing a tub, not a defender).

While City fans outside Norway might feel a pang of FOMO, the news has divided opinion. Some are eager to get their hands on the "Haaland Cream," while others question how it aligns with his dedication to a strict, health-focused diet. After all, the man famously consumes heart, liver, and filtered water – a far cry from sugary treats.

In a past documentary, Haaland stated his focus on "taking care of my body" and prioritizing "quality, local food." This ice cream venture seems, well, a little vanilla compared to that philosophy. However, he has confessed to an annual "cheat day" with a giant kebab pizza, reminding us that even Vikings have a sweet tooth.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:48 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Asim Azhar announces new song featuring Sajal Aly

08:49 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir share two cents on marriage and ...

09:35 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Pakistani Ken Doll's dance performance at Jannat Mirza's place fails ...

08:10 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Jannat Mirza's sister Sehar embarks on new journey with fun-filled ...

06:38 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 live streaming, broadcast details: Where to watch matches in ...

06:07 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United in PSL 9 opener tomorrow

Most viewed

12:18 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Qawali night pictures of Jannat Mirza's sister go viral

11:19 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's dreamy reception ceremony

10:59 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Sania Mirza subtly hints at embracing "Sabr" in latest Instagram ...

11:56 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Abrar-ul-Haq's new song 'Rano From Chandigarh' is winning ...

05:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat, Talha Chahour's bold shoot sparks mixed reactions

07:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

‘Khul Ke Khel’ – PSL 9 anthem is out now

Advertisement

Latest

11:38 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland launches ice cream brand

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.5 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.64
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 16 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 16, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: