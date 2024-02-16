Search

PSL 2024 to feature 16 English cricketers

Web Desk
09:57 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
PSL 2024 to feature 16 English cricketers
Source: File Photo

The ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will include 16 English cricket players, including some of the greatest stars who have regularly excelled in T20 Blast and The Hundred, as well as in T20 leagues across the world.

Many of these have featured frequently in PSL editions in the past. However, several of the top stars will miss the this edition owing to England's ongoing Test tour of India, as well as injuries.

Furthermore, not every one of those English players will play throughout the competition; some of them have commitments to their national teams that will prevent them from playing in the first few games.

The month-long tournament is scheduled to begin on February 17 (tomorrow), and it is currently considered to be among the largest T20 cricket events globally. 

The following English players will compete in this PSL season: Tymal Mills, Dan Lawrence, Chris Jordan, Will Smeed, Jason Roy, David Malan, James Vince, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. 

This version will also have performances by Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, James Overton, Laurie Evans, David Wiley, and Jordan Cox. 

In previous tournament, players such as Hales, Vince, Malan, Mills, Jordan, and Roy have made frequent appearances. 

