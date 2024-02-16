PSL 2024 to feature 16 English cricketers

The ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will include 16 English cricket players, including some of the greatest stars who have regularly excelled in T20 Blast and The Hundred, as well as in T20 leagues across the world.
Many of these have featured frequently in PSL editions in the past. However, several of the top stars will miss the this edition owing to England's ongoing Test tour of India, as well as injuries.
Furthermore, not every one of those English players will play throughout the competition; some of them have commitments to their national teams that will prevent them from playing in the first few games.
The month-long tournament is scheduled to begin on February 17 (tomorrow), and it is currently considered to be among the largest T20 cricket events globally.
The following English players will compete in this PSL season: Tymal Mills, Dan Lawrence, Chris Jordan, Will Smeed, Jason Roy, David Malan, James Vince, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.
This version will also have performances by Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, James Overton, Laurie Evans, David Wiley, and Jordan Cox.
In previous tournament, players such as Hales, Vince, Malan, Mills, Jordan, and Roy have made frequent appearances.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
