PakistanTop News

Imran Khan has directed PTI to sit on opposition benches in Centre, Punjab: Barrister Saif

09:02 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced that it would sit on opposition benches in the Centre and Punjab as per party founder Imran Khan's decision.

The announcement comes amid the political uncertainty about who will form the government after the controversial general elections of February 8.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leaders in Islamabad, PTI leader Barrister Saif said the PTI has decided to sit on opposition benches in the National Assembly as well as Punjab Assembly. 

He said, "Many politicians are accused of having the lust for power but we have decided to sit in the opposition in the Centre and Punjab. Had we got seats according to the votes we received, we would have been forming government in the Centre." 

Saif said that Form-45s were the proof that PTI-backed candidates had won but election results were changed in Form-47s. He said the PTI was contacting political parties on Khan's orders, and that was why a delegation led by Asad Qaiser visited the QWP Secretariat. 

Saif said that 2024 polls were “rigged” and they created political unrest in the country. "People's votes were stolen," he asserted. 

Saif said that some people would be cheering that they have got to form the government, but this celebration would be short-lived.

“If we see this in the long term, this is a huge problem for the nation, the country and the parliamentary democracy in Pakistan because the coming generations have to bear the brunt of such incidents,” the lawyer-turned politician said while referring to the alleged rigging in the polls. 

He said that PTI wants "harmony and an environment of reconciliation" in the country. 

Sharing the details about the meeting with QWP, Saif said that the PTI requested the party leaders to join it on the agenda to protest the alleged polls rigging. 

At this, QWP leader Sikandar Sherpao told PTI that they will announce their course of action after sharing PTI’s proposal with the party's committee. 

