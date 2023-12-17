Lahore City Traffic Police shares new update on Learner Driving License

The Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) recently issued thorough instructions for getting or renewing a 'Learning Driving License' online via the newly released DLIMS 2.0 system. Technical questions on PSID generation have been answered by the CTP, and they have also given instructions on how to fill out the online form.
It is recommended to use the email address that is associated with the Punjab ePay app to start. This is crucial because the email address provided during Punjab ePay app registration will get all transaction data pertaining to the establishment of the online learner driver license.
Furthermore, using a phone number that is active and in use at the moment is required. Your specified phone number will get a confirmation message once your learner driver license has been issued.
The CTP officer stresses how crucial it is to correctly fill out information like as blood group type and height because mistakes in these sections can lead to issues, particularly for people who are considering international travel.
Officials sends out a warning, stressing the need of making sure all data entered is accurate. If you provide any inaccurate information, your driver's license may be revoked and a First Information Report (FIR) may be filed against you.
You will receive the license's PSID in your email address when your license has been generated.
Online Learning License Verification? Learner license already exist? #Lahore #Lahoretrafficpolice #drivinglicense pic.twitter.com/5fK5IwvcVM— Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 16, 2023
Another confirmation will be issued as proof after payment.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).
Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.
On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
