Lahore City Traffic Police shares new update on Learner Driving License

The Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) recently issued thorough instructions for getting or renewing a 'Learning Driving License' online via the newly released DLIMS 2.0 system. Technical questions on PSID generation have been answered by the CTP, and they have also given instructions on how to fill out the online form.

It is recommended to use the email address that is associated with the Punjab ePay app to start. This is crucial because the email address provided during Punjab ePay app registration will get all transaction data pertaining to the establishment of the online learner driver license.

Furthermore, using a phone number that is active and in use at the moment is required. Your specified phone number will get a confirmation message once your learner driver license has been issued.

The CTP officer stresses how crucial it is to correctly fill out information like as blood group type and height because mistakes in these sections can lead to issues, particularly for people who are considering international travel.

Officials sends out a warning, stressing the need of making sure all data entered is accurate. If you provide any inaccurate information, your driver's license may be revoked and a First Information Report (FIR) may be filed against you.

You will receive the license's PSID in your email address when your license has been generated.

Another confirmation will be issued as proof after payment.