Mahira Khan, Alee Hassan Shah serve as muse for HSY with latest romantic video

Noor Fatima
09:19 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
In a recent promotional campaign for a Pakistani fashion brand, actress Mahira Khan and up-and-coming star Alee Hassan Shah have showcased their undeniable chemistry. Khan, who has dominated the acting industry with blockbuster television serials including Shehr-e-Zaat, Humsafar, and Bin Roye, served as a muse for HSY, a top-tier clothing brand in Pakistan. The on-screen couple donned desi attires and indulged in romantic banter.

The promotional video also paid homage to the late, iconic poet, Parveen Shakir, as her ghazal “Ku Ba Ku Phel Gayi Baat Shanasayi Ki” was presented in a new and beautiful way. 

Not only this, the romance, charming scenes and Khan's charismatic performance in the rainy season with open hair and minimal make-up made the beautiful song video enchanting.

Khan and Shah’s visual treat for the audience came as a gift to celebrate the successful journey of 30 years in the fashion industry of Pakistan's acclaimed designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

The designer, HSY, also released a heartwarming video on his official Instagram handle, expressing his happiness on a successful journey of 30 years and also expressed gratitude, hope and determination for the time ahead.

The Fraud actor, Shah, wrote on Instagram with stills from the video featuring himself and the Raees star, “Thrilled to join forces with HSY for this fabulous campaign, teaming up once more with the maestro Sarmad Khoosat. Partnering up with Mahira Khan was an absolute delight – every moment, a treasure. A collaboration I'll cherish to bits. Big thanks to HSY, Sarmad, and Mahira for believing in me.” 

HSY wrote, “Embarking on our 30-year celebration with an extraordinary collaboration that epitomizes the pinnacle of artistic brilliance! Together, a constellation of top-tier artists, each a maestro in their own right, converges to craft an experience that transcends boundaries and defines our global presence.”

“This campaign is more than a mere celebration; it’s the very essence of a three-decade journey—an aromatic khushboo that lingers, encapsulating the richness of our collective experiences. The lyrics resonate, the voice captivates, the performance mesmerizes, the clothes tell a story, and the direction orchestrates a symphony of visual marvels.”

“Heartfelt gratitude to the incredible friends who united for this endeavor. Their contribution is not just a testament to their individual prowess but a testament to the bonds forged over 30 years of shared passion and dedication. As we unveil this masterpiece, may it resonate with you, leaving an indelible mark on your senses—much like the imprints of the past three decades. Here’s to the memories, the artistry, and the journey that continues to unfold.”

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Saqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Main Manto, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.

