Saudi Arabia Eid Moon sighting 2024: KSA calls on people to sight Shawwal moon on Monday

Authorities in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations have requested their citizens to spot for Shawwal crescent on April 8 2024 (Monday).

In a recent announcement, the Arab nation urged citizens to search for the crescent moon on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2024.

Supreme Court of KSA issued the call, asking masses to to report any moon sightings through telescopes or with the naked eye to the nearest court.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates has also asked people to watch for crescent moon and report any sightings. If the moon is sighted on Monday, which is Ramadan 29, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on April 9 (Tuesday).

If the moon is not sighted on the expected date, Eidul Fitr will be on Wednesday, April 10.

Eid is major Islamic festival as families come together to celebrate, and governments in Muslim countries announced extended holidays for work and educational institutions.

Eid Holidays 2024

Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Kingdom announced a 4-day holiday for both public and private sector employees for Eidul Fitr.

The holiday will start on Monday, April 8 2024, and since Friday and Saturday are already the weekend days, residents will enjoy a total of six consecutive days off. Employees will return to work on Sunday, April 14.

