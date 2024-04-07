Saudi Arabia Eid Moon sighting 2024: KSA calls on people to sight Shawwal moon on Monday

Authorities in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations have requested their citizens to spot for Shawwal crescent on April 8 2024 (Monday).
In a recent announcement, the Arab nation urged citizens to search for the crescent moon on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2024.
Supreme Court of KSA issued the call, asking masses to to report any moon sightings through telescopes or with the naked eye to the nearest court.
Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates has also asked people to watch for crescent moon and report any sightings. If the moon is sighted on Monday, which is Ramadan 29, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on April 9 (Tuesday).
If the moon is not sighted on the expected date, Eidul Fitr will be on Wednesday, April 10.
Eid is major Islamic festival as families come together to celebrate, and governments in Muslim countries announced extended holidays for work and educational institutions.
Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Kingdom announced a 4-day holiday for both public and private sector employees for Eidul Fitr.
The holiday will start on Monday, April 8 2024, and since Friday and Saturday are already the weekend days, residents will enjoy a total of six consecutive days off. Employees will return to work on Sunday, April 14.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
