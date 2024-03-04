Turkey's Erdogan dials Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate for winning PM election

ISLAMABAD - Congratulations are in order for Shehbaz Sharif who bagged the election for the office of prime minister for the second time.

After China and Iran, the president of Turkey felicitated Mr Sharif for being elected as 24th prime minister of Pakistan.

In a telephonic contact, Erdogan extended congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif, hoping that relations between Islamabad and Ankara would deepen and expand during the new period. Both sides addressed Pak-Turkey ties, as well as regional and global issues.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi felicitated Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed positive message of strengthening the relationship between both Islamic brotherly nations.

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday becomes the 24th elected prime minister of the country after getting 201 votes with the support of his party and seven other allies.